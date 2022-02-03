American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.90. 2,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,305. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $224.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14.

AMSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $257,347.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 4,040.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 163.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 71.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 73.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

