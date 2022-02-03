Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 100.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,707 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $522.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $531.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.88. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $571.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

