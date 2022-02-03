Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

NYSE:USB opened at $59.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.99 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

