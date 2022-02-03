Ameritas Investment Company LLC Increases Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $79.80 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.42.

