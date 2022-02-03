Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 187 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 333.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Shopify by 33.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 2.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 114.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP opened at $885.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $110.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,253.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1,410.98. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $780.00 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,296.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,513.96.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

