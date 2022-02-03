Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 1,943 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 165,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 51,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $64.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.77. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27.

