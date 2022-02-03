Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 552 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Fiserv by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,466,326,000 after acquiring an additional 981,275 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Fiserv by 59.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,286,306,000 after acquiring an additional 172,464 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,303,000 after acquiring an additional 233,810 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 169,965 shares valued at $17,396,853. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $108.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.25. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.41.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

