AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.24-$1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.AMETEK also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.30-$5.42 EPS.

AME stock opened at $139.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.44. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $115.42 and a 52 week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AME. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,912,059 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

