Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Short Interest Up 28.4% in January

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the December 31st total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Shares of ANXGF opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. Anaconda Mining has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $0.85.

About Anaconda Mining

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

