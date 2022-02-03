Analysts Anticipate Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will post $5.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.52 million and the highest is $6.94 million. Blink Charging posted sales of $2.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 141.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year sales of $18.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.51 million to $19.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.54 million, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $35.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. The business had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLNK. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other news, Director Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,376,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,277,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,920,000 after acquiring an additional 814,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,711,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,484,000 after acquiring an additional 189,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,031,000 after acquiring an additional 382,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 875,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,036,000 after acquiring an additional 23,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

BLNK traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.41. 1,242,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.10 million, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 3.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.59. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

