Analysts Anticipate Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chembio Diagnostics.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 72.24% and a negative return on equity of 86.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

CEMI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.94. 268,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,208. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 13.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.