Analysts Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 26.63%.

CZWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ CZWI traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,086. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 31,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 114,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.