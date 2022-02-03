Analysts Anticipate F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) will report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is ($0.87). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($1.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($1.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow F-star Therapeutics.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F-star Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSTX stock opened at $3.77 on Monday. F-star Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

