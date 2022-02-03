Analysts Anticipate Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.06). Genasys reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Genasys had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $15.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNSS. Stephens began coverage on shares of Genasys in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of GNSS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 34,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,580. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.85 and a beta of 0.49. Genasys has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

In related news, CEO Richard Danforth purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $25,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNSS. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genasys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

