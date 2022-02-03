Analysts Anticipate ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to announce $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. ICON Public posted sales of $760.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ICLR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on ICON Public from $315.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $7.95 on Thursday, hitting $267.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,198. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.93. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $168.76 and a 1 year high of $313.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ICON Public by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ICON Public by 1,443.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in ICON Public by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in ICON Public by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

