Analysts Anticipate Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Markforged will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKFG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markforged has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.55.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $179,328.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $113,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,962.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the second quarter valued at $2,370,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at $27,948,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at $328,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Markforged during the third quarter valued at $828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Markforged stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.60. 11,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,193. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

