Analysts Anticipate MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.01. MiMedx Group posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in MiMedx Group by 277.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter worth $61,000. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDXG stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,259. The company has a market cap of $500.16 million, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27. MiMedx Group has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $8.69.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

