Analysts Anticipate Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.41 Million

Equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will report sales of $158.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.00 million. Plug Power reported sales of $139.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year sales of $462.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $370.00 million to $498.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $927.83 million, with estimates ranging from $889.00 million to $994.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLUG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Plug Power by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Plug Power by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $21.45 on Monday. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $70.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

