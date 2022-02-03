Analysts Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.13 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will post $253.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $255.40 million and the lowest is $250.79 million. RBC Bearings posted sales of $145.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year sales of $919.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900.50 million to $940.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ROLL traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.61. 128,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,292. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.62. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $165.99 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

