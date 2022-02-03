Analysts Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.35 Million

Equities analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will announce $207.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $208.90 million and the lowest is $205.80 million. CIRCOR International reported sales of $208.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $769.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $767.50 million to $770.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $813.70 million, with estimates ranging from $799.90 million to $827.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $190.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the third quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 178.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.69. 98,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $540.69 million, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 2.34.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

