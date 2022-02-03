Analysts Expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.73. Iron Mountain reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of IRM opened at $46.45 on Friday. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average is $46.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,222 shares of company stock worth $4,623,836 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

