Analysts Issue Forecasts for Qurate Retail, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Qurate Retail in a research report issued on Sunday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.12.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 889,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after buying an additional 30,287 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Brigade Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,493,000. Tabor Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 202,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,704,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

