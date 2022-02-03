Analysts Offer Predictions for Tompkins Financial Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tompkins Financial in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tompkins Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of TMP opened at $80.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.67. Tompkins Financial has a 52 week low of $68.47 and a 52 week high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tompkins Financial during the third quarter valued at $2,151,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Tompkins Financial during the second quarter valued at $354,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth $1,896,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 104,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth $385,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David S. Boyce sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $160,309.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

