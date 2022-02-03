Analysts Offer Predictions for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) – Raymond James lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for West Fraser Timber in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.35. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WFG. Scotiabank boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$120.00 to C$118.60 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.32.

TSE:WFG opened at C$122.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of C$77.32 and a twelve month high of C$126.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$115.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$104.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 24th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 1.93%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

