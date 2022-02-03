Analysts Set Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target at C$14.39

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSH.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. upgraded Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.21. 95,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,699. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of C$10.45 and a 52-week high of C$13.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 766.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,825.00%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

