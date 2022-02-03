Analysts Set Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) PT at $20.40

Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLNN. Zacks Investment Research cut Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ CLNN opened at $2.90 on Monday. Clene has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Clene will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin bought 15,000 shares of Clene stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $73,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Matlin bought 101,352 shares of Clene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 121,352 shares of company stock valued at $397,702 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clene by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Clene by 47.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clene by 7.6% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clene by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. 8.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

