Analysts Set Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Target Price at $12.49

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.49.

LTCH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTCH traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 120,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,516. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. Latch has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $18.24.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Latch will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,662,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Latch by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 65,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 31,612 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

