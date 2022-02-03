Analysts Set Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) PT at GBX 329

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 331.25 ($4.45).

A number of research firms have recently commented on LGEN. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 406 ($5.46) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.50) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.24) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Saturday, January 29th.

LGEN opened at GBX 293.90 ($3.95) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of £17.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 293.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 282.63. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of GBX 248.95 ($3.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 309.90 ($4.17).

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of £2,288.10 ($3,076.23). Also, insider Ric Lewis bought 1,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £3,167.44 ($4,258.46). In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $862,492.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

