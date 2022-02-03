Analyzing BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) and Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) and Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.6% of Qumu shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Qumu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BTCS and Qumu’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS N/A N/A -$2.56 million ($4.09) -1.15 Qumu $29.07 million 1.15 -$9.20 million ($1.09) -1.73

BTCS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qumu. Qumu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BTCS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

BTCS has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qumu has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BTCS and Qumu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 0 0 N/A Qumu 0 2 1 0 2.33

Qumu has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 217.46%. Given Qumu’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Qumu is more favorable than BTCS.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and Qumu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS N/A -284.80% -161.73% Qumu -65.99% -101.40% -40.53%

Summary

Qumu beats BTCS on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BTCS Company Profile

BTCS, Inc. engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge. Qumu was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

