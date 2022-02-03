Analyzing Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) and Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) and Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Tenable alerts:

80.8% of Tenable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Freshworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Tenable shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tenable and Freshworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable -7.36% -14.84% -3.18% Freshworks N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tenable and Freshworks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable $440.22 million 12.32 -$42.73 million ($0.35) -144.17 Freshworks $249.66 million 22.46 -$57.29 million N/A N/A

Tenable has higher revenue and earnings than Freshworks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tenable and Freshworks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenable 0 0 10 0 3.00 Freshworks 0 1 1 0 2.50

Tenable currently has a consensus target price of $65.33, indicating a potential upside of 29.48%. Freshworks has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.78%. Given Freshworks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Freshworks is more favorable than Tenable.

Summary

Tenable beats Freshworks on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail. The company was founded by John C. Huffard, Jr. and Renaud M. Deraison in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc. develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees. The company also provides Freshchat, a solution to engage with website visitors and product users for sales and customer success; Freshmarketer, an marketing automation solution to acquire, engage, and retain customers; Freshcaller, a solution to reimagine cloud-based phone system for businesses of various sizes; and Freshteam, a solution to recruit and onboard top talent, as well as manage employee data and time off. In addition, it offers Freshrelease, an agile project management software for development teams to plan, track, test, and ship; Freshsuccess, a solution to protect revenue, increase customer lifetime value, and strengthen customer relationships; Freshconnect, a solution that enable teams, partners, and agents to collaborate with full context; Freshping, a solution to monitor website availability, and get alerts and status pages; and Freshstatus, a solution to setup hosted public status page. Further, the company provides The Freshworks Customer-for-Life Cloud that powers the next generation of customer engagement, giving the organization the ability to move past managing leads to nurturing customer relationships. It has a strategic partnership with Tata Consultancy Services. Freshworks Inc. was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc. and changed its name to Freshworks Inc. in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Mateo, California with additional locations in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, India; London, United Kingdom; Sydney and Melbourne, Australia; Berlin, Germany; Paris, France; Singapore; Utrecht, the Netherlands; and Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.