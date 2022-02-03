AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 846,600 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the December 31st total of 583,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ANGO opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.51. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.57 million, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 296.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.