Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Price Target Raised to GBX 245 at Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 240 ($3.23) to GBX 245 ($3.29) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 75.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.42) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.29) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.29) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

LON APF opened at GBX 140 ($1.88) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £299.29 million and a PE ratio of -82.35. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52 week low of GBX 119.41 ($1.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 162 ($2.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 135.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 133.29.

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Julian Treger sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.75), for a total transaction of £107,900 ($145,065.88). Also, insider Robert Stan purchased 12,350 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £16,919.50 ($22,747.38). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,000 shares of company stock worth $32,010,000.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

