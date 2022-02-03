AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AO World Plc operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company sells washing machines, washer dryers, tumble dryers, dishwashers, fridges and freezers, ovens, cookers, range cookers, cooker hoods, extractor fans, hobs, and microwaves, as well as coffee machines, kettles and toasters, food preparation products, irons, small cooking appliances and microwaves. AO World Plc is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom. “

Get AO World alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut AO World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of AO World stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. AO World has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $3.27.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

See Also: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AO World (AOWDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.