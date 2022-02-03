Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on APEN shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEN opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.32. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 589.59%. The company had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CPMG Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 0.8% in the third quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,194,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,946,000 after buying an additional 25,026 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 37,521 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 19.7% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 912,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 149,942 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 20.3% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 831,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter worth $6,125,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

