AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 31.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 13.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 14.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

AppFolio stock opened at $116.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,935.50 and a beta of 1.03. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $106.88 and a one year high of $185.44.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $42,833.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,109.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

