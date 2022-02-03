Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,312 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.9% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $175.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.19 and a 200 day moving average of $156.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.11.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.