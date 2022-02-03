AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cannonball Research initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.93.

Shares of APP stock opened at $65.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $116.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.82.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 101,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $11,273,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $677,089,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,936,393 shares of company stock valued at $726,960,211.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,122,155,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $195,005,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $154,696,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

