APY.Finance (APY) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, APY.Finance has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $9.53 million and $197,460.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00050480 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.15 or 0.07168713 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00055463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,145.37 or 0.99763617 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00054460 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,082,382 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

