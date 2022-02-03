Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 118.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Aramark during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

Shares of ARMK opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.97 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.27. Aramark has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is -125.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARMK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.86.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

