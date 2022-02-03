Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.65

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.65 and traded as low as $43.00. Arcadis shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 350 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average is $47.56.

Arcadis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARCVF)

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm that provides consultancy, design, engineering and management services. It focuses its services on buildings, environment, infrastructure, and water business lines. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe and Middle East; Asia Pacific; and CallisonRTKL.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.