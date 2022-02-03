ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $93.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.10.

In other news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ArcBest by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ArcBest by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 270,233 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

