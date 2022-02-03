ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $88.44, but opened at $93.70. ArcBest shares last traded at $96.84, with a volume of 5,506 shares traded.

The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.99%.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.10.

In related news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $4,468,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $2,907,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $3,059,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65.

About ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

