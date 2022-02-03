Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.88.
ARCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.
In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.03. 19,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,790. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $633.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.54.
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Arcturus Therapeutics
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
