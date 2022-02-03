Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.88.

ARCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,411,000 after purchasing an additional 357,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,216,000 after buying an additional 17,199 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,911,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,492,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,129,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.03. 19,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,790. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $633.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.54.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.