argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in argenx were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in argenx during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 649,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,658,000 after acquiring an additional 91,559 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 364.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,039,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx stock opened at $277.98 on Thursday. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $248.21 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of argenx from $339.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.26.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

