Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 17,031 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 42.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 49.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 27,344 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 56.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 50.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 89.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 342,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 161,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $109.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.47 and a 200 day moving average of $97.13. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $69.28 and a 12 month high of $110.36.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.77%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

