Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on IEX. Mizuho began coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.73.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $206.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.04 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.