Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.61 Million Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKL stock opened at $1,291.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,232.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,248.83. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,020.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,363.75.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

