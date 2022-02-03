Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,545 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 365,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.1% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.81.

Shares of HPE opened at $17.03 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

