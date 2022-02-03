Arizona State Retirement System Sells 717 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

Shares of PFG opened at $74.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.39 and a 1 year high of $77.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.67.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

