Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in M&T Bank by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in M&T Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.81.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $175.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

